State BJP Chief meets PM

December 22, 2023

New Delhi: Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, who is the son of veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi yesterday. This was Vijayendra’s first meeting with the PM after he was appointed as the State BJP Chief last month.

Vijayendra’s meeting with the PM assumes special significance at it came on the same day when H.D. Deve Gowda and his sons met Modi at Delhi.

Vijayendra is said to have discussed the party’s strategies and the preparations to be made for winning as many seats from Karnataka in the LS polls, which is barely a few months away.

The State BJP Chief also shared a photograph of his meeting with Modi in social media sites, in which he is seen presenting a sandalwood carving of a deity to the PM.