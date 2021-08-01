State BJP mulling on inclusion of Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra in Cabinet

August 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the BJP High Command is working on the constitution of Cabinet of the newly inducted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the State BJP is seriously thinking of recommending Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, a young Vokkaliga leader, for inclusion in the Cabinet.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra of city, K.R. Pet MLA K.C. Narayanagowda from Mandya district and Preetham Gowda of Hassan, are the only three Vokkaliga BJP MLAs, who are elected from old Mysuru region which comprises Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Ramanagara districts and is considered a JD(S) stronghold.

With the party Government in power, the BJP leadership is seriously thinking of strengthening the party base in these districts with the inclusion of an MLA from this region.

By inducting Nagendra into the Cabinet, the BJP hopes that its vote base among Vokkaliga community will increase and also the MLA will be able to attract all anti-Siddharamaiah votes in Mysuru district towards the BJP. The BJP has also planned to take advantage of the rumblings and internal bickering in the JD(S) to further consolidate its vote bank in old Mysuru region.

As far as the political experience of Nagendra is concerned, the MLA had served as a MCC Corporator a couple of times and also functioned as MUDA Chairman when the BJP Government was earlier in power.

Impressed by Nagendra’s close contact with people, the RSS leaders are said to have backed the MLA for inclusion in the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet and his name is likely to find place under Vokkaliga quota from old Mysuru region in the list of new Ministers, which is likely to be announced in a couple of days.

District Brahmin Association bats for S.A. Ramdas

The Mysuru City and District Brahmin Association has demanded a Cabinet berth for K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Association President D.T. Prakash said that Ramdas, as MLA, had handled the COVID crisis exceptionally well in K.R. Assembly segment.

Pointing out that Ramdas has vast administrative and organisational experience, Prakash said that the MLA also has the experience of being Medical Education Minister in the earlier BJP Government. Asserting that Ramdas is a capable leader, he maintained that his inclusion in the Cabinet will help improve the BJP’s prospects in all future elections.

Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha State Vice-President Raghuram Vajpayee, who also addressed the Press meet, said that Ramdas is one of the senior politicians of the BJP in old Mysuru region and has been elected as an MLA from K.R. Assembly segment four times.

Recalling that Ramdas had worked hard when he was the District Minister in the earlier BJP Government, he said that the inclusion of Ramdas in Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet will help in the strengthening of the party base as the MLA is known for his good organisational skills.

He further said that Old Mysuru region will get Brahmin representation if Ramdas is inducted into the Cabinet.

Brahmin Development Board Director M.R. Balakrishna, Mysuru Brahmin Yuva Vedike members Kadakola Jagadish and Srinivas Bhashyam were present at the press meet.