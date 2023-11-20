State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra visits Ramakrishna Ashram in city
November 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra sought the blessings of Swami Muktidananda, President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, at Yadavagiri this morning. Vijayendra, who was felicitated by Swami Muktidananda along with a memento of Swami Vivekananda, exchanged pleasantries with the latter.

Swami Muktidananda explained Vijayendra about Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre (Viveka Memorial), the most ambitious project of Ramakrishna Ashram, the construction works of which is underway on Narayan Shastry Road in city.

Swami Muktidananda also invited Vijayendra for the Convention of Akhila Karnataka Bhava Prachara Parishat scheduled to be held from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2024 in the city.

Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala Correspondent Swami Yukteshananda, Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) Correspondent Swami Mahamedhananda, littérateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK), former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLAs L. Nagendra, N. Mahesh, S. Balaraj and C.S. Niranjan Kumar, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Prof. G. Hemanth Kumar, Advocate Arun Kumar and others were present.

He also visited the residence of BJP Ward No. 42 Booth President Shivakumar in city.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra met renowned Kannada writer and Novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa at the latter’s residence in Kuvempunagar this morning and greeted him with a bouquet. Krishnaraja Constituency MLA T.S. Srivatsa and State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra are also seen.

Earlier in the day, Vijayendra called on veteran novelist and Saraswati Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa at his residence in Kuvempunagar and had a brief chat with the writer.

