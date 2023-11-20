Students must be inquisitive, risk-takers: UGC Chairman

November 20, 2023

Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar delivers 14th Convocation address of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

Mysore/Mysuru: Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has suggested that students must keep learning constantly, be prepared to take risks in life or career and learn from failures to grow further if they want to be relevant and have access to the new opportunities in the fast-changing world. “Together, the responsibility is on you to make India a fully-developed country by 2047,” he said.

The UGC Chairman was speaking at the 14th Convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Shivarathreeshwara Nagar, in city this morning. Suttur Seer & JSS AHER Chancellor Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

Asking the students graduating from the institute to make the best use of their knowledge to attain professional success, Prof. Jagadesh Kumar stated that sustainable rural development is the key to make India a developed country and the focus should be on evolving strategies and interventions which are in tune with the changing socio-economic and environmental factors.

“You are stepping into a non-deal (situation where two parties fail to reach an agreement) world that has both challenges and opportunities. The challenges range from unstable and a divided economic system, climate change to gender discrimination.

At the same time, there are several opportunities before you with the country becoming the fifth-largest economy in the world and the third-largest ecosystem for startups,” he said.

Apart from being a continuous learner, one must be ready to take risks, must be a team player, good communicator and must be a critical thinker, he opined. Sharing anecdotes, examples of mythological characters like Nachiketa and Lord Yama to the present-day innovators like Tessy Thomas, the former Project Director for Agni-IV missile in Defence Research and Development Organisation, Prof. Jagadesh Kumar asked the students to be inquisitive and build the spirit of innovation.

The UGC Chairman said that the higher education institutions need to invest in academic and research excellence, develop systems that foster freedom to carry outstanding research that meets the local, national and global needs of people. The institutions need to create an environment to provide maximum opportunities to students and faculty.

In all, 2,546 graduates received their degrees and diplomas. Besides, 49 candidates were awarded Doctor of Philosophy degrees and 55 academic toppers were presented with 84 medals and awards with certificates for their exceptional academic performances.

The students, who received gold medals at the 14th Convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Shivarathreeshwara Nagar, in city this morning, are seen with JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh, Suttur Seer & JSS AHER Chancellor Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar and JSS AHER Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh.

Pro-Chancellor of JSS AHER Dr. B. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Registrar, JSS AHER, Dr. B. Manjunatha, Principal of JSS Medical College Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Controller of Examinations Dr. Sudeendra Bhat, Dean, Faculty of Biomedical Sciences Dr. M.N. Suma, Dean, Faculty of Dentistry Dr. M.R. Dakshaini, Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy Dr. Pramod Kumar and Dean, Faculty of Management Studies Dr. H.K. Mamatha were present on the dais.

Dean (Occupational Therapy) Dr. Amitabh Kishore Dwivedi, Dean (Research) Dr. Prashant Vishwanath, Dean (Faculty of Life Sciences) Dr. K.A. Raveesha, Dean (IQAC) Dr. Madhusudan Purohit, Dean (Academics) Dr. Vishal Kumar Gupta were also present.