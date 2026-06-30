State BJP Spokesperson expelled from Party 

June 30, 2026

Mysuru: State BJP Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh of Mysuru has been expelled from the party for 6 years on charges of violating party discipline.

Party’s Disciplinary Committee President Lingaraj Patil, in the expulsion order, said that M.G. Mahesh had verbally abused using foul language against some top National and State BJP leaders at the party’s Webex internal meeting held on June 19.

This act was a clear violation of the party’s discipline and went against the party’s organisational framework. Subsequently, Mahesh was issued a notice seeking an explanation for his outbursts against the party leadership. But as Mahesh’s reply was found to be unsatisfactory, he has been relieved of all his party responsibilities and expelled from the party for 6 years, Patil said.

Incidentally, Mahesh has been expelled from the BJP on the day when an audio clip in which senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadanandagowda has purportedly expressed displeasure about the happenings in the State BJP Unit and sought the ouster of B.Y. Vijayendra as the State BJP President, went viral on Monday.

Mahesh reacts

Reacting to his expulsion order, Mahesh said he would soon meet National BJP President Nitin Nabin in New Delhi and apprise him of the goings on in Karnataka BJP Unit and how the State BJP leadership itself violated discipline by making public internal matters of the party. “Though I am expelled from BJP, I will continue to serve the party as an ordinary worker,” he added.