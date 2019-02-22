State Government transfers 32 IPS officers ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Vipul Kumar is new IGP (Southern Range)

Bengaluru: In a major reshuffle ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the State Government has transferred 32 IPS officers, including the State Intelligence Chief.

This major reshuffle late on Wednesday night follows the Feb. 20 deadline set by the Election Commission for transfer of officials. The ECI (Election Commission of India) had told the State Government to submit a compliance report by Feb. 25 and that no transfers will be entertained further.

The Police transfers saw B. Dayananda, a 1994 batch IPS officer as the new Intelligence Chief replacing Amar Kumar Pandey, who was hand-picked by State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa during his 3-day stint as Chief Minister in May last year.

Apart from the 32 IPS officers, 57 DySPs and 41 Circle Inspectors across the State have been transferred.

K.V. Sharath Chandra, IGP (Southern Range), Mysuru has been transferred and posted as IGP (Central Range). Sharath Chandra had taken charge as IGP (Southern Range) in August last. He is replaced by Vipul Kumar, who was serving as KPA Director at Mysuru.

Vipul Kumar had also served as IGP (Southern Range) for a short while in 2017. Chamarajanagar SP Dharmendra Kumar Meena has been transferred and posted as SP, CID, Bengaluru. H.D. Ananda Kumar is the new Chamarajanagar SP.

Former Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao, who was awaiting posting, has now been posted as Deputy IGP, Intelligence at Bengaluru.

Mysuru DCP (Law and order) N. Vishnuvardhana is transferred and posted as DCP (Intelligence) at Bengaluru.

Mysuru gets new ACPs

N.R. Sub-Division ACP C. Gopal has been transferred and posted as Vikasa Soudha Security ACP at Bengaluru. He is replaced by Dharaneesh, who was serving at Madhugiri in Tumakuru District. K.R. ACP N.M. Dharmappa has been transferred ad posted as VVIP Security ACP at Bengaluru.

Dharmappa is replaced by Gopalakrishna Thimmanna Nayak, who was serving at Sirsi.

CCB ACP B.R. Lingappa has been transferred and posted to IGP office at Mangaluru. Mysuru DCRB DySP Yashwant Sawarkar has been transferred and posted as ACP at Whitefield, Bengaluru.

K.R. Police Inspector B.S. Prakash has been transferred and posted to CESC, Mysuru, while H.N. Balakrishna has been posted as the new CPI at Pandavapura and D. Rajanna as DCB Inspector at Chamarajanagar.

