‘Audio clip’ case: HC grants interim stay on FIR filed against BSY and three others
News

‘Audio clip’ case: HC grants interim stay on FIR filed against BSY and three others

Kalaburagi: The Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court, this morning granted interim stay to the FIR filed by Devadurga Police against State BJP Chief B.S. Yeddyurappa, Devadurga BJP MLA Shivanagouda Naik, Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda and a senior Journalist, in connection with the ‘audio clip’ case, in which the four BJP leaders are said to have spoken about poaching JD(S) and Congress MLAs by offering huge sums of money.

The High Court order has come as a huge relief for B.S. Yeddyurappa, who has been tasked by the BJP High Command of winning at least 20 seats from the State in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Polls, that is considered as crucial for the BJP, which is hoping to retain power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

February 22, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching