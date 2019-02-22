‘Audio clip’ case: HC grants interim stay on FIR filed against BSY and three others

Kalaburagi: The Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court, this morning granted interim stay to the FIR filed by Devadurga Police against State BJP Chief B.S. Yeddyurappa, Devadurga BJP MLA Shivanagouda Naik, Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda and a senior Journalist, in connection with the ‘audio clip’ case, in which the four BJP leaders are said to have spoken about poaching JD(S) and Congress MLAs by offering huge sums of money.

The High Court order has come as a huge relief for B.S. Yeddyurappa, who has been tasked by the BJP High Command of winning at least 20 seats from the State in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Polls, that is considered as crucial for the BJP, which is hoping to retain power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

