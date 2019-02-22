Greens plan ‘no trees, no water’ campaign tomorrow

Protest to be held at Freedom Park, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: With about 21 lakh trees facing the axe to make way for various development projects across Karnataka, 23 environment groups have come together under the banner of United Conservation Movement (UCM) to save forests.

On February 23, an event, ‘No trees, no water’ will be held at Freedom Park here. Environmentalists said, UCM was conceived during the ‘Save Bandipur’ campaign. “We’re now rallying support to sensitise the sanctity of retaining Western Ghats as it is. A State-wide rally spreading the message, the event will be held at select locations to create awareness among the youth,” they added.

They pointed out that Karnataka was India’s second driest State after Rajasthan, with large tracts of the Central and North-Eastern part being semi-arid.

“Malnad range (Western Ghats) gives birth to 65 rivers, and serves as the water tank of State. It is under attack, and various linear and other invasive projects planned will require cutting of 21 lakh trees all over Karnataka in the not-too-distant future. Most probably, rivers which are already flowing with reduced volumes, will dry up and die,” they noted.

The organisations part of UCM are: The Wilderness Club, Centre for Environment and Wildlife Studies, Forest First, Centre for Awareness and Nature Study, Nature First Eco-Village, Coorg Wildlife Society, Save Kodagu and Cauvery Campaign, Aikyam Community for Sustainable Living, Coalition for Water Security, Citizens Agenda for Bengaluru and Cricketers for Tiger Conservation.

The single-minded purpose of the UCM will be to protect trees and water sources from ill-conceived, intrusive, big projects that have the potential to destroy water security.

Besides which, they will collaborate with and encourage the Government to look at future-friendly, people-friendly models of development.

At the Event, environmentalists, amid concerned citizens, will share their expert views on many pressing ecological issues and make plans on how to protect the trees and water of the Western Ghats, for the future.

