Youth arrested for trying to cheat finance, insurance company by lodging false complaint

Mysuru: Lashkar Police have arrested a youth on charges of lodging a false complaint about his scooter being stolen to cheat the finance and insurance company. They have seized the scooter from him.

The accused has been identified as 19-year-old Khiser Pasha, a resident of Erekatte Street, Pulakeshi Road in Mandi Mohalla in city.

On Feb. 18, Khiser had lodged a complaint with Mandi Police that his Suzuki Access 125 scooter (KA-55-Y-3756) has been stolen and the Police took up the investigation.

When the Police visited Srirama Finance, which had given loan to purchase the scooter and enquired with the officials, they came to know that Khiser had not paid a single instalment for the loan.

The Cops, who later enquired about Khiser, came to know that he (Khiser) was moving around on a Suzuki Access scooter without a number plate.

Based on the information, Lashkar Police, on Feb. 20 conducted a checking drive near Good Shepherd Convent, saw Khiser coming on a scooter without the number plate and took him into custody for enquiry.

During interrogation, Khiser is said to have revealed that he had purchased the scooter after taking loan from Srirama Finance besides stating that he had only paid the initial amount (down payment) and had not paid any instalment for the loan.

The Police also came to know that he had pledged the scooter with one Imran and later stole the scooter by using duplicate key and was moving around on the same scooter by removing the registration plate.

The accused also told the Police that he and his parents had conspired to cheat the finance and insurance company and also the person with whom he had pledged the scooter.

Lashkar Inspector N. Muniyappa, ASI Srinivas, CCB ASI Chandregowda and staff Parashivamurthy, Lokesh, Pradeep and Pratheep were part of the operation.

