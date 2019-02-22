Fire lit by miscreants destroys over 500 fully grown mango trees

Hunsur: Over 500 fully grown mango trees spread over 20 acres of land was charred in a fire allegedly lit by miscreants at Taragan Estate near K.G. Hebbanakuppe, Hanagodu hobli in Hunsur taluk, located in the fringes of Nagarahole Wildlife Division.

The fire which was lit by miscreants yesterday afternoon, soon spread to other parts of the forest due to wind.

Hundreds of Forest Fire Fighters and Forest Department officials led by Nagarahole Wildlife Division Conservator of Forest Narayanaswamy, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Prasanna Kumar and Range Forest Officer (RFO) Surendra, rushed to the spot along with fire extinguishers and doused the fire in a three hours operation and prevented the fire from spreading to Nagarahole Reserve Forest.

Narayanaswamy appreciated the department officials and fire fighters for their efforts in dousing the fire and saving the flora and fauna in the forest.

Taragan Estate owner Abraham Taragan expressed his gratitude to the Forest Department personnel for extinguishing the fire which would have spread to the forest if timely action was not taken.

