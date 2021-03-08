State Govt. Approaches Apex Court against HC order on Mysore Royal family land

New Delhi: The Karnataka Government has moved the Supreme Court questioning the Karnataka High Court (HC) judgement declaring ownership of 1,561.31 acres of land at Mysuru in favour of Mysore Royal family.
The Government contended that the HC order went against the Accession Treaty of 1950, signed between the Maharaja of Mysore and Dominion of India on Jan.23, 1950 and an earlier British Government decision taken in 1881-83 declaring the land as B-Kharab meant for public purpose.
In its Special Leave Petition (SLP), the State Government questioned the validity of Karnataka HC’s Dec.15,2020 order, saying it overlooked the fact that questions on ownership and whether the land in question (1,561.31 acres) is B-Kharab or not, need to be answered independently.
The Karnataka Government also contended that the lands in Kurubarahalli village were classified as B-Kharab land by the British Government in a survey carried out between 1881 and 1883. The same classification was reconfirmed by another survey conducted in 1921, the Government maintained.
A Bench of Justices U.U. Lalit and K.M. Joseph, which took up the matter on Mar.5, gave senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Karnataka Government, three weeks’ time to place on record all documents regarding the 1950 agreement entered into between the Government of India and Maharaja of Mysore in respect of properties and privy purse. The SC later posted the matter for consideration on Apr. 12.
Wonder if this is really the State Governments Contention ! Then i really pity them. For the record Mysore was never under British Government. It is true the East India Company imposed their Commissioners to administrate Mysore in 1831 but it was still in the name of the Maharaja and they still administered it in the name of Maharaja. But post Sepoy Mutiny , Queen took over the strings of power from east India Company . Thus by 1881 the power was restored to the Young Maharaja Sri. Chamarajendra wadiyar under an instrument called Rendition of Mysore. Thus from 1881 Mysore was under the direct rule of Wadiyars till 1950.
One wonders why the State is misleading a leading Senior Advocate like Mr. Harish Salve with wrong facts. It is equally surprising Mr. salve has accepted the brief despite appearing for Mr. Wadiyar in the past !