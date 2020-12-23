State Govt. revises special allowance of Doctors, Dentists: Minister

December 23, 2020

Bengaluru: The State Government has met the long-pending demand of doctors and dentists by revising the special allowance for them with retrospective effect from Sept. 1, 2020, said Medical Education and Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

The special allowance was revised last time in 2015. The State Government has revised it after a gap of five years. The special allowance for MBBS/BDS graduates with 0-6 years experience has been increased from Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 30,500; for PG degree/Diploma from Rs.42,600 to Rs.55,500 and for Super Specialty doctors from Rs. 50,800 to Rs.64,500.

Karnataka Medical Officers Association had submitted a memorandum to revise special allowance as per CGHC model. Dr. Sudhakar held a meeting with Department officials to discuss the demands of doctors and agreed take up their demand with Finance Department.

Details of increased special allowance for doctors with 6-13 years of experience

MBBS/BDS – Rs.22,000 to Rs.37,500.

PG/Diploma graduates – Rs. 43,700 to Rs.64,500.

Super Specialty doctors – Rs.52,100 to Rs.73,500.

For those with 13-20 years of experience

MBBS/BDS – Rs.23,000 to Rs.44,500

PG/Diploma graduates – Rs.44,800 to Rs.73,500.

Super Specialty doctors – Rs.58,400 to Rs.83,500.

For those with more than 25 years of experience