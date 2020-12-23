Workshop on human trafficking held
December 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta inaugurated a special training programme on prevention of human trafficking as part of Crime Prevention Month here yesterday.

Speaking at the function organised at the Platinum Jubilee auditorium of Mysore Medical College in J.K. Ground here, he enlightened the audience with laws connected with prevention of human trafficking, rehabilitation and empowerment of the affected.

Prof. Sawant of JSS Law College delivered a lecture on the formation of special unit to check human trafficking, its aims, reasons and ways to prevent it.

District Child Protection Officer Divakar Shetty spoke in length on rehabilitation and empowerment after protection from human trafficking and the role of Government and Non-Governmental Organisations. 

Resource persons also answered the questions from audience. Devaraja Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)  M.N. Shashidhar, Krishnaraja ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi, Devaraja Inspector Divakar, Lashkar Inspector S.D. Suresh, Nazarbad Inspector Srikanth, Udaygiri Inspector Poonacha, Alanahalli Inspector Hariyappa, Women Police Inspector Lolakshi, Assistant Sub-Inspectors of various Police Stations, Health Department staff, Sthree Shakthi members, Anganwadi and ASHA workers and others participated in the workshop.

