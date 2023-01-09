State Social Welfare Department holds awareness workshop for beneficiaries

January 9, 2023

Mysuru: The State Social Welfare Department, in association with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation Limited, had organised Mysuru Divisional-level Awareness Workshop for beneficiaries who have been selected under various schemes of the Government, at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar auditorium (Senate Bhavan), Manasagangothri, in city this morning.

The Government benefits under various schemes were also distributed to the beneficiaries at the function.

The function was inaugurated by District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar in the presence

of Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari. Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra presided over the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Srinivas Poojari said that while others have prospered in the name of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) without doing anything to uplift them, our Government has given many benefits to SC/STs including 75 units of free power.

Later, the Minister distributed benefits to about 600 beneficiaries selected under various schemes of the State Government.

Krishnaraja (KR) MLA S.A. Ramdas, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan, Mayor Shivakumar, Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman M. Shivakumar, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation Chairman H. Nagesh, Managing Director K.M. Suresh and others were present at the function.

‘Guilty will be punished’

Speaking on the sidelines about Santro Ravi, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari said that the Government will not protect anyone and anybody who has committed the crime, will pay for it. Police will investigate the case and there will be no interference by anybody.

Asked about Santro Ravi’s photo with Chief Minister’s son, the Minister replied that the law is same for everyone. The guilty will be punished, added Kota Srinivas Poojari.