State to speed up PPE kit production: Minister

July 13, 2020

Bengaluru: Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who is also Bengaluru South Zone COVID In-charge, said that the Government with an objective to speed up production of PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits, will prioritise setting up of manufacturing units across the State.

Speaking to presspersons after meeting Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the State capital yesterday, Ashok said that he has appealed the CM to speed up production of medical PPE kits in the wake of rapid spread of the deadly Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), to which he has agreed to take an appropriate decision.

Pointing out that the guidelines for the week-long lockdown at Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts will be issued on Monday (July 13), he said that the Government will decide on enforcing complete lockdown in 12 other COVID-19 Hotspot Districts of the State after the CM’s video-conference meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the State that will take place on Monday.