Static Surveillance Teams to watch election expenditure

March 15, 2023

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra interacts with Sector Officers, Police, Revenue, GST, Flying Squads to assess poll preparedness

Mysore/Mysuru: With an aim to keep a close watch over election-related expenditure by candidates, Static Surveillance Teams will be constituted by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Election Officer, covering areas falling under Mysuru District jurisdiction.

Caption: DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra seen addressing as MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, SP Seema Latkar, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri and others look on.

The teams will put check-posts at expenditure sensitive pockets and will keep watch over movement of illicit liquor, items of bribe or large amounts of cash, arms and ammunition and also movement of anti-social elements in their areas.

At an interaction this morning with more than 100 Sector Officers, Police, Excise, Expenditure Officers, Flying Surveillance Teams, VST, VVT, Assistant Expenditure Observers (AEO), AT, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), Flying Squads, BDO, and Static Surveillance Teams drawn from all the taluks of Mysuru district including Mysuru city, the DC asked the officers to be extra vigilant and understand the procedures as stipulated by the Election Commission of India.

Addressing the officers at the Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri, DC Dr. Rajendra said that without understanding the procedures, familiarising the route maps, and area-specific geographies, officers cannot respond immediately to any situation. “Familiarisation will empower the officers to implement the Election Model Code of Conduct soon after the poll dates are announced. There must be no lapse and action will be taken against erring officers,” he said.

Flying Squads will be constituted under each Police Station to assist the Election Commission in implementing the Model Code of Conduct. These Squads will remain functional till the completion of polls. The Flying Squads are headed by officials with executive magisterial power and comprise Police officials and videographers for recording all their activities on a daily basis.

“The Squads will be entrusted with the responsibility to attend to all complaints of threat, intimidation, movement of anti-social elements, liquor, arms and ammunition and large sum of cash for the purpose of bribing of electors. The Squads will be assigned the task of videography of all major rallies, public meetings and other major expenses made by political parties. Every incident must be reported to the Election Commission immediately through the platforms and portals designed for the purpose,” he added.

Effective use of technology

“Whenever a complaint regarding distribution of cash and liquor is received, the Flying Squad has to reach the spot immediately and take necessary actions. And for this, familiarity of the area and procedures are necessary. Each team has to submit a report in respect of seizures made on a daily basis to the Returning Officer,” he said.

Asking officers not to avail unnecessary leaves during election, the DC asked them to be prepared for long haul in the interest of democracy.

“Coordination between various departments and day-to-day reporting mechanisms are crucial and immediate response is the need of the hour. Use technology appropriately to implement the code of conduct as technology is available for every task and it ensures accuracy,” the DC said.