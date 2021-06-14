Stay order on Mysuru Mayoral poll: Congress issues notice to Corporator Pradeep
News

Stay order on Mysuru Mayoral poll: Congress issues notice to Corporator Pradeep

June 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after the Karnataka High Court issued a stay order on the conduct of Mysuru Mayoral election that was due on June 11, the Congress on Friday issued a notice to its Corporator Pradeep Chandra, who had brought  a stay on June 11 Mayoral election.

The notice asked Pradeep Chandra why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for violating the party’s whip. Asking him to reply in three days, the notice said that the party will take disciplinary action by suspending  him from the party if he failed to do so.

The notice further said that the stay order brought by him has caused a huge embarrassment to the Congress, which is ruling the MCC in coalition with JD(S) and that the party would not tolerate any  indiscipline and anti-party activities.

Reacting to the notice, the Congress Corporator said that he had moved the High Court stating that this was not the right time to conduct Mayoral polls as COVID caseload was high in Mysuru. Besides, a couple of Corporators too had tested positive for the virus and as bringing COVID under control was of utmost importance, he had sought a stay on Mayoral polls, he maintained. 

Clarifying that he had only sought a stay and not cancellation of the Mayoral polls, Pradeep Chandra said that he would reply to the notice served on him by strongly defending his action.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching