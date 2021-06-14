International recognition to VVCE Professor

June 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. S. A. Mohan Krishna, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, has been bestowed with many international recognitions recently.

He has been elected as ‘Fellow’ for International Institute for Organised Research, International Association on Engineers, Hong Kong, IFERP, Scholars Academics & Scientific Society, and International Association of Academicians, USA.

He has been nominated as an Executive Committee member for American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), USA, Energy Institute, USA, SEEM, ISROSET, Society of Automotive Engineers.

He has been selected as one of the keynote speakers for an international conference on ‘Materials Strength and Properties’, China and ‘Energy Engineering’, Belgium, both scheduled during August 2021.

Additionally, he has been nominated as Executive Committee member for Global Research Foundation, Asia Pacific Institute of Science & Technology, Hong Kong and World Research Forum for Engineers and Researchers.

He has been nominated as editorial board member for two reputed international journals, Journal of Thermal Analysis & Calorimetry, Springer publication & Journal of Materials Science, i-manager, UAE.