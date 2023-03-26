Stop garbage burning menace near RTO Circle

March 26, 2023

Sir,

This is to bring to the notice of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities that there is constant burning of dry waste going on near RTO Circle in Lakshmipuram (next to Trin Trin docking station). The smoke is causing havoc in the residential area around it. Children, adults and senior citizens alike are badly affected due to this smoke.

We have brought it to the notice of the Police Station, Lakshmipuram and the Helpline of MCC every now and then. The reaction is mostly lip-service.

There are several small tea stalls in this area and the garbage most likely is paper cups which are used to serve tea.

We once again urge the MCC to take strict action on the offenders. There are plenty of cameras around, the culprit/s can be caught easily if there is an intention.

– Ranganath, Lakshmipuram, 10.3.2023

