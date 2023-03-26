Stop garbage burning menace near RTO Circle

Sir,
This is to bring to the notice of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities that there is constant burning of dry waste going on near RTO Circle in Lakshmipuram (next to Trin Trin docking station). The smoke is causing havoc in the residential area around it. Children, adults and senior citizens alike are badly affected due to this smoke.
We have brought it to the notice of the Police Station, Lakshmipuram and the Helpline of MCC every now and then. The reaction is mostly lip-service.
There are several small tea stalls in this area and the garbage most likely is paper cups which are used to serve tea.
We once again urge the MCC to take strict action on the offenders. There are plenty of cameras around, the culprit/s can be caught easily if there is an intention.
– Ranganath, Lakshmipuram, 10.3.2023
In Future MCC should be the first corporation in india to start door step garbage pickup service.Pourakarmikas with uniform should be given electric cycles with basket fitted at the back and a smartphone to locate the address and MCC should have a call center toll free number where citizens can call and request for a pickup and the pourakarmika from that area can go pickup the garbage .They should work in two shifts 6am-3pm and 1pm-10pm.A small monthly fee can be charged.This will be useful for couples who work in shifts who now can’t wait for morning pickup and hence throw garbage on road corner on the way to work.How successful it will be only time will tell but just an idea I thought I will share