Stop garbage dumping, burning near Parakala Mutt

January 23, 2020

Sir,

The Brahmatantra Swatantra Parakala Mutt is a Vaishnava Mutt, which is located in the heart of the city near Jaganmohan Palace. The monumental edifice of the Mutt has a beautiful architecture.

The royal family members of Mysore hold the Parakala Mutt as their official Gurukul. Even now, the royal lineage has a close relationship with the Mutt. A number of educational institutions including Avila Convent and Maharani’s Junior College are located nearby.

Unfortunately, a few shops in the adjoining street to the Mutt purchase old newspapers and at regular intervals, after segregating them they burn the garbage at the corner adjacent to the Mutt building. As a result the walls of the Mutt have been defaced. Burning of trash is polluting the air and causing a lot of inconvenience to everyone including the school children.

Even though garbage dumping and burning in street corners is illegal, MCC officials and workers have turned a blind eye to this issue. Hence, I request the officials concerned to take necessary steps and stop this burning menace.

– Sridhar Kumar, Mysuru, 21.1.2020

