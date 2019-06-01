Street play and rally marks World No-Tobacco Day

Mysuru: Marking World No-Tobacco Day, an awareness rally on ‘ill-effects of consuming tobacco’ was taken out in city on May 30 under the aegis of the Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, Mysuru. About 200 Nursing and Ayurveda College students participated in the rally commencing from Ayurveda College Circle and passing through Railway Station Circle, Dasappa Circle, Dhanvantri Road and Sayyaji Rao Road, before culminating at the starting point. The participants held placards with messages on bad effects of tobacco consumption.

Launching the rally, Cheluvamba Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Radhamani opined that tobacco consumption literally welcomes many diseases. She contended that any form of smoking was bad irrespective of the frequency. She advised the youth to resist the temptation of smoking adding that many youth had become addicted to smoking.

Ayurveda College Principal Dr. Gajanana Hegde added that about two crore of people in India were suffering from cancer with smoking being one reason to invite cancer.

The College students also enacted a meaningful street play with three students identifying themselves as tobacco, gutka and cigarette vociferously claiming how bad they are for humans and appealing people to give up tobacco in all forms.

