Stuck in pond for 2 days! 

July 8, 2026

Forest officials await safe chance to rescue trapped elephant in Kodagu plantation pond

Ponnampet: A wild elephant has been stranded in a pond at Kannambadi village in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu district for the past two days.

Reports from the village this morning said that the Forest Department staff has reached the spot and is preparing an action plan to rescue the elephant. The pond is located inside a coffee plantation owned by Kallichanda Raja, about 50 metres from the main road at Kannambadi village.

According to residents, the male elephant, estimated to be around 15 years old, entered the plantation pond and was trapped. Villagers claimed the animal had remained stuck since Monday evening and alleged that the Forest Department had not initiated rescue efforts.

Forest Department officials, however, said the rescue operation is complicated as the elephant is still inside the water. They explained that tranquilising the animal while it is submerged is unsafe and could put its life at risk.

Officials are waiting for the elephant to move to shallower ground or come out of the pond before taking further action.

Range Forest Officer Gangadhar and newly appointed Deputy Conservator of Forests (DFO) Kirubananthan, who assumed charge just two days ago, are at the spot monitoring the situation.

A veterinary team, led by either Dr. Mujeeb or Dr. Ramesh, is expected to examine the elephant to determine whether it has sustained any injuries or has simply become trapped while attempting to drink water.

Forest officials said the animal is being kept under constant watch and that appropriate rescue measures will be taken once conditions permit.