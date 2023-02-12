‘Students can build their own satellite’

February 12, 2023

Dy. Director of U R Rao Satellite Centre D. Venkataramana addresses ICRTEC-2023 at NIE

Mysore/Mysuru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will have no problems supporting private sector involvement in space activity, including rocket companies that offer satellite launch services.

“We will help companies and educational institutions build satellites and we will be fully supporting this activity and we will invest and create this capability,” Deputy Director of URSC (U R Rao Satellite Centre)-ISRO, Bengaluru, D. Venkataramana.

He was speaking on the inaugural day of the two-day IEEE International Conference on Recent Trends in Electronics and Communication (ICRTEC)-2023 with the theme ‘Upcoming Technologies for Smart Systems’ at National Institute of Engineering (NIE) on Friday, organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NIE.

Delivering a talk on ‘RF communications for space systems,’ Venkataramana said that with recent reforms opening up doors for enhanced private sector participation in the space sector, ISRO has been receiving several proposals from industries and start-ups. These proposals reflect the true ambitions of young, innovative minds looking to make a mark in the space domain, he added. This will help boost employment and innovation and help India become a major player in global space research, he opined. He called upon the students of NIE to build their own satellite. Commercial satellite launches have emerged as a new business frontier as companies look to place their own devices in orbit for satellite imagery, cheap internet and other services. ISRO has commercialised a large portion of its launches by allowing smaller satellites a piggyback ride, Venkataramana explained.

ICRTEC-2023 was a platform for technologists, researchers and industry leaders across the globe to share their ideas on emerging technologies and newer solutions that can guide and lead towards a better tomorrow. The conference featured plenary talks by distinguished researchers and technologists as well as contributed papers from academics and industry professionals.

The conference brought together researchers and practitioners from academia and industry to focus on recent systems and techniques in the broad field of Signal Processing, Communication, Networking, Internet, VLSI, Information Security, Bioinformatics, Robotics, Embedded and IoT-based applications.

NIE Chairman Dr. M.S. Ranganath presided. Chairman of Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at NIE Dr. S. Parameshwara, Principal Dr. Rohini Nagapadma, SAC Chair at Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Dr. B.D. Parameshachari, IEEE Mysuru Head Dr. Sudarshan Patil Kulkarni, NIE Technical Programme Head of ICRTEC-2023 Dr. Narasimha Koulagud, Associate Professor and Head of Publication Division of ICRTEC-2023 Prof. Rajalakshmi Kishore, Prof. Sanjeev Gurugopinath of PES University, Prof. Sumantra Dutta Roy of IIT Delhi and others were present.