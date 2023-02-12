J&K Guv unveils logo of SJCE Diamond Jubilee

February 12, 2023

With NEP-2020, India’s institutions must focus on skill-based education, says Manoj Sinha

Mysore/Mysuru: Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has given a call to educational institutions to lay emphasis on skill-based education by incorporating National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Addressing a gathering of academicians and students during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) a constituent college of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS-STU) run by JSS Mahavidyapeetha, in the city yesterday, Manoj Sinha asserted, “Instead of focusing on education on the posit of degrees, more impetus should be given to skills. Everybody should work with the spirit of sense of belongingness to the country. We should not forget that achievement is possible with efforts.”

“We are at the forefront in mathematics since ancient days, but lag behind in research. Hence more significance should be given to maths in information technology sector too,” said Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.

“In the last eight years, India has been evolving as a ‘Super Power Nation’. Along with achieving economic strides, we have been stepping towards academic progress too. The situation may emerge when even foreigners too will embrace our education system,” he opined.

Citing the examples of achievers like Mahatma Gandhi and former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Sinha said “Though Gandhiji was a law graduate, he advocated truth and hence is revered as ‘Father of the Nation. Even though Sachin Tendulkar was less educated, he grew into becoming ‘God of Cricket’, winning the world with his dedication and commitment. It shows that degree alone is not the criterion for success, as success comes with passion.

Sinha said “Ever since India has held the Presidency of G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is involved in spreading the cultural heritage of the country. Since ages, ours is a culture that propagates creativity than destructivity. Hence we have to come out of colonial mindset and save our heritage, by continuing to balance both Indian culture and technology.”

Sinha also unveiled the logo of diamond jubilee celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) and inaugurated Multimedia Resource Centre on the occasion. Suttur Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

MLA L. Nagendra, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Dr. C. G. Betsurmath, Advisor (Technical), JSS Technical Education Division, Prof. M. H. Dhananjaya and Vice-chancellor of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS-STU) Dr. A. N. Santosh Kumar, SJCE Principal Dr. S. B. Kivade were present.