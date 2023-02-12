MLA seeks Union Health Minister’s help for making K.R.Constituency Diabetes-free
News

MLA seeks Union Health Minister’s help for making K.R.Constituency Diabetes-free

February 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to take forward his initiative of making his K.R. Constituency a Diabetes-free assembly segment, K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas met Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya at New Delhi recently and sought his help and Co-operation in this regard.

Ramdas explained the Union Health Minister on the initiatives he has taken for making K.R.Constituency Diabetes-free and submitted a memorandum to him seeking his help for setting up a Diabetes care centre and other health facilities in K.R.Constituency, which he represents.

In his memorandum, Ramdas highlighted the initiatives he had taken with support from  Health,AYUSH and Naturopathy departments and awareness campaigns on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Pointing out that he has carried out a door to door survey for finding out Diabetic patients, he said that 24,313 people are found to have Diabetes.

Pointing out that the diagnosed patients are given treatment and prescribed Medicines, he said that Lipid Profile Tests, Eco- Cardiogram and Liver tests are being conducted.

Maintaining that BPL Card holders have been sensitized on availing health care under Ayushman Health cards, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya and other schemes, he said in the memorandum that free surgery is being conducted for 30 patients everyday at SMT Hospital.

