‘Our people deserve best infrastructure’

February 12, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets on new Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Access-Controlled Expressway is set to be inaugurated next month. The project has won Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praises as he took to Twitter saying that it is the story of world-class infrastructure and unprecedented growth in Karnataka.

Yesterday, he replied to a tweet done by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Bommai tweeted a drone shot of the newly made Expressway. The image also showed the high-speed train Vande Bharat Express passing underneath a road-over-bridge section of the 10-lane Expressway.

“What a view! 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway alongside Vande Bharat Express, a visual depicting the story of world class infrastructure & unprecedented growth in Karnataka. Under Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, our Double Engine government is working wonders in the state,” Bommai wrote while posting a video clip on his Twitter handle on Friday.

PM Modi retweeted the Bommai’s post writing, “Our people deserve the best possible infrastructure, which our Government will always work hard to provide. Our strides in infra creation have been widely lauded.”

The work on the Expressway commenced in May 2019 and December 2019 in two phases. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed down the progress. The Expressway is expected to be fully operational and completed by next month. Previously it had a deadline of October 2022.

The Expressway comprises six-lane and four service roads. The more than Rs. 8,000-crore project is expected to bring down the travel time between Mysuru and Bengaluru from 3 hours to 90 minutes.