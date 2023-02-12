‘Our people deserve best infrastructure’
News, Top Stories

‘Our people deserve best infrastructure’

February 12, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets on new Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Access-Controlled Expressway is set to be inaugurated next month. The project has won Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praises as he took to Twitter saying that it is the story of world-class infrastructure and unprecedented growth in Karnataka.

Yesterday, he replied to a tweet done by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Bommai tweeted a drone shot of the newly made Expressway. The image also showed the high-speed train Vande Bharat Express passing underneath a road-over-bridge section of the 10-lane Expressway.

“What a view! 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway alongside Vande Bharat Express, a visual depicting the story of world class infrastructure & unprecedented growth in Karnataka. Under Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, our Double Engine government is working wonders in the state,” Bommai wrote while posting a video clip on his Twitter handle on Friday.

PM Modi retweeted the Bommai’s post writing, “Our people deserve the best possible infrastructure, which our Government will always work hard to provide. Our strides in infra creation have been widely lauded.”

The work on the Expressway commenced in May 2019 and December 2019 in two phases. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed down the progress. The Expressway is expected to be fully operational and completed by next month. Previously it had a deadline of October 2022.

The Expressway comprises six-lane and four service roads. The more than Rs. 8,000-crore project is expected to bring down the travel time between Mysuru and Bengaluru from 3 hours to 90 minutes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching