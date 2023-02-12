36 warring couples reunite at Lok Adalat

February 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 36 warring couples who had sought divorce, got re-united at Lok Adalat, the first one this year held under the aegis of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at the City Courts here yesterday.

Most of the couples who were re-united were seen filled with emotions, as they exchanged sweets and garlands in the presence of Principal District and Sessions Court Judge G.S.Sangreshi and other authorities.

Judge Sangreshi said that 36 couples, including 27 from Mysuru city re-united after counselling. Pointing out that the Court had selected 20,753 different types of cases for settlement at the Lok Adalat, Judge Sangreshi said that however, only 7,581 cases were settled. Noting that there are 1,12,918 pending cases in City and District courts, he said that 35,821 of them have been identified for settlement, out of which 20,753 cases were selected for settlement.

Referring to the 50 percent rebate on traffic penalties, he said that the public response to the rebate has been overwhelming, with violator motorists coming forward voluntarily to pay their penalties.

Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member-Secretary Devaraj Bhute, Family Courts Judges Vela Khode, Girisha Bhat and Rudolph Pereira, Mysuru Bar Association President Mahadevaswamy, Vice-President Puttasiddegowda, Secretary Umesh and others were present.

Devaraj Bhute said that a total of 4,35,778 cases have been settled and the collective worth of the settled cases amount to Rs. 85,50,41,931, he added.