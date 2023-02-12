Miraculous escape for occupants as car catches fire atop Chamundi Hill

February 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Occupants of a car had a miraculous escape when the car in which they were travelling caught fire atop Chamundi Hill yesterday evening. The car has been completely gutted in the fire.

It is learnt that the relatives of one J. Prashanth, a resident of HSR Layout in Bengaluru, were on their way to Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill last evening in a Hyundai i20 car (KA-16-M-9003). When they were proceeding near the View Point atop the Hill, a few motorists observed thick smoke emanating from the car and alerted the driver.

Mahesh B. Gowda, a resident of K.G. Koppal, who was driving the car, stopped the car immediately and asked the car occupants to alight immediately. He then opened the bonnet of the car and saw fire in the engine. He then tried to extinguish the fire but in vain and the car was completely gutted in the fire. Based on the complaint from Mahesh, K.R. Police have registered a case.