MUDA to allot 188 sites to achievers at Devanur

February 12, 2023

Applications to be distributed from Feb. 13; Last date for submission Feb. 28

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has decided to cancel the sites that have been earlier allotted under the City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) and MUDA where the allottees have violated MUDA rules and stipulated conditions.

Over 15 percent of those sites have been divided into five categories to be distributed to achievers under a special category and they are considered as stray sites. The application forms will be distributed from Feb. 13 for 188 such stray sites at Devanur Third Stage, said MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar.

At a media briefing held at MUDA Office on Friday, he said that the MUDA is distributing sites to achievers in various fields. “They must be the residents of Karnataka for at least 10 years and they are eligible to apply for the sites which have been identified at Devanur Third Stage. In all, 188 sites in the dimensions of 20×30 ft. 30×40 ft. 40×60 ft. and 50×80 ft. will be allotted,” he explained.

“The eligible persons will be selected by a screening committee and the application forms will be issued at 33 branches of Bank of Baroda in all district headquarters from Feb. 13 (Monday). Last date for submitting applications is Feb. 28 and achievers can apply for sites under ‘H’ category,” he said.

Site reservation for achievers: Giving details about the percentage of allotment, Somashekar said that five percent of the sites have been reserved for those who have excelled in national and international sports, another 5 percent for national and international achievers in the fields of science, arts, literature, medicine and public administration.

Two percent of sites each have been reserved for ex-servicemen and their family members, and the soldiers who are the residents of Urban Development Authorities for not less than 10 years. One percent of the sites have been reserved for dependents of State Government employees who passed away while in service.

Those who have excelled in the fields of fine arts, sculpture, music, dance, theatre and cinema can also apply.

Cost factor: Mentioning that the site cost has been fixed at a far lesser price than the development cost or the market cost, he said that the cost of 20×30 ft site has been fixed at Rs. 5.23 lakh, for 30×40 ft site is Rs. 10.46 lakh, 40×60 ft site at Rs. 20.92 lakh and a 50×80 ft site will cost Rs. 34.86 lakh. “In fact, it is a gift by MUDA to achievers and we want to honour them,” he added.

After the site is allotted, the beneficiary must construct the house in three years lest the site will be taken back. “All applicants must deposit Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) (10 percent of the site amount) for the sites of their choice (based on the site dimension) at the time of submitting application,” he added.

Other conditions to obtain the benefit is that neither the applicants nor their family members must have procured a site or a house from any urban development authority. “They should not have a house nor own a site in a private layout or in a housing society,” the MUDA Chairman added.

Allotment of CA sites: Over 195 Civic Amenities (CA) sites will be allotted soon and the Feb. 28 MUDA meeting will resolve issues on the allotment of such sites.

“MUDA has received 446 applications for 195 sites. We have already issued notification for allotment of 92 CA sites and there are no takers for them. We will issue the second notification on Feb. 12,” said MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar.

MUDA Secretary Dr. N.C. Venkataraju, Town Planner Member R. Shesha, MUDA Members SBM Manju, S. Lakshmidevi, K. Madesh, G. Lingaiah, M.N. Naveen Kumar and others were present.