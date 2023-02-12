Real award for me is longevity of my works: Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa

February 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Acclaimed writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa who was recently selected for the coveted ‘Padma Bhushan,’ said that the real award for him is longevity of his literary works running up to centuries.

He was speaking at ‘Vandane-Abhinandane’ programme for felicitating Padma awardees from Mysuru, jointly organised by Akhila Bharatiya Sahitya Parish at, H.V. Rajeev Sneha Balaga, Hoysala Kannada Sangha and various Educational Institutions at Kalamandira here on Saturday.

Noting that one will be happy after getting the award, Dr. Bhyrappa said that at the same time, it must be noted that many achievers won’t get any award in their lifetime.

Maintaining that the real award comes for him only if people remember him for his literary works for centuries, Dr. Bhyrappa said it would be all the more satisfying to note if his works remain relevant for all times. Observing that Kumaravyasa Bharat still remains relevant even after 500 years, the veteran littérateur said that he cannot say whether his works too is remembered like that.

“My wish is that my works too remain relevant and firmly etched in the minds of people even after centuries,” he said adding that he would be happy if his readers too feel happy about him getting the ‘Padma Bhushan’ award.

Recalling that he studied Philosophy and taught the subject as a faculty of Philosophy Department at Gujarat’s Sardar Vallabhai Patel University from 1960 to 1967, Dr. Bhyrappa said that he later developed interest in literature. Pointing out that he has reasoned many times on why he took up literature, he said that his first literary work was ‘Dharmashri’ that was written in 1957-58, which highlights the turbulence that a young conservative brahmin boy from a poor family undergoes when he enters into wedlock with his college mate Christian girl, after getting converted for personal gains.

Continuing, Dr. Bhyrappa said the process of learning never ends. Reminiscing on his many visits to Himalayas, he said he has walked the Manasa Sarovar from the Eastern side to Northern side, which is a lot of life experience. This experience inspired him greatly, which he has mentioned in many of his works, he added.

Opposes Chamundi Hill Ropeway

Referring to the proposed Ropeway project for Chamundi ]Hill, Dr. Bhyrappa said that he is very much opposed to the project as it causes enormous ecological harm. Pointing out that the Chamundi Hill has started collapsing at many points, he said that the Ropeway would be disastrous not only to the Hill, but to the surrounding environs as well.

Citing the example of Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, which is collapsing every other day, he said that Chamundi Hill should remain only as a religious shrine and not as a tourism spot. Wondering why politicians are pressing for Chamundi Hill Ropeway when Joshimath example is in front of our eyes, he said that the ecological balance of the Hill will get severely destroyed by crushing of Hill rocks for the construction of pillars. He further said that corruption and greed is driving the Chamundi Hill Ropeway project.

Padma Shri awardee Dr. Khadar Valli Dudekula, a Millets and Cereals expert, said it is unfortunate that our plates are being filled with food preparations that are made from artificial grains. Regretting the growing culture of consumerism propelled by Multi-national Corporates, he stressed on the need for consumption of naturally grown millets and cereals to stay fit and healthy. Maintaining that diseases like diabetes is a result of unhealthy food practices, he said that a nutrient rich food will keep us away from life threatening diseases like Cancer.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji who graced the occasion, said that honouring the Padma awadees from Mysuru who have brought laurels to the city, is like felicitating ourselves, as we are all Mysureans. All the awardees have a great personality that is beyond the award, he added.

Padma Bhushan Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, Padma Shri Awardees of the city — Dr. Khadar Valli Dudekula, S. Subbaraman, a retired Archaeological Department Superintendent and K.S. Jayalakshmi, Editor of ‘Sudharma’ Sanskrit Daily, were honoured on the occasion.

Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, former Kuvempu Bhasha Bharati Chairman Dr. Pradhan Gurudatta, Researcher Dr. H.V. Nagaraja Rao, Associate Professor of Ancient History and Archaeology Dr. Rohitha Eswer, progressive farmer Honnur Prakash, former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa and others were present.