Brindavan Gardens musical fountain closed from Feb. 15

February 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The popular musical fountain at Brindavan Gardens will be closed for visitors from Feb. 15 due to renovation and restoration works.

The musical fountain is one of the main attractions for tourists who come to the Krishna Raja (KRS) Sagar Dam and it is located at the North Gate. Generally, the tourists, after visiting tourist spots in Mysuru and surroundings in the morning, visit KRS Dam in the evening to watch the musical fountain.

The musical fountain is operated for one hour from 7 pm and for two hours on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. However, the attraction will not be operational till further notice, according to a press release from the Executive Engineer, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), KRS Division, Mandya.