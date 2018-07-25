Students join Police, take out awareness rally on traffic rules

Mysuru: An awareness rally was organised by Devaraja Traffic Police on traffic rules as part of the Traffic Management and Road Safety Month in city yesterday.

Over 150 students participated in the rally which passed through K.R. Circle, Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road before culminating at Rotary Ideal Jawa School on KRS Road.

The students distributed pamphlets on traffic rules among vehicle riders pedestrians and carried placards with messages on road safety.

Devaraja Traffic Police Inspector L. Srinivas, Asst. Sub-Inspector Charles and others participated in the rally.