Students peek into world of plants, birds at Kukkarahalli Lake

February 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Environmental expert Aneguli Subbarao from Sagar in Shivamogga District kindled interest among students on the world of insects and plants having medicinal qualities in the surroundings of Kukkarahalli Lake in city.

Subbarao addressed the Science students during the inauguration of two-day Nature Camp, organised by Department of Environmental Sciences, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, at Kukkarahalli Lake on Feb.13 in association with the Environmental Management & Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Government of Karnataka.

Subbarao said the camp has been organised with the intention of creating awareness on how to protect earth and conserve the environment. Information regarding micro insects and herbs having medicinal qualities, will be disseminated among students. Hence, the camp assumes significance and students should resolve to take steps on how to protect earth and environment for posterity.

“Medicinal plants are vanishing at several places including Malnad. So, I have collected the seeds of over 500 trees and plants. Wherever we go, we should develop the habit of collecting seeds and distribute them. Several trees and plants are on the verge of extinction due to inadequate supply of seeds. Henceforth, we have to start distributing seeds and work as vehicles of supply,” he said.

At Malnad, apart from herbs, Berina Gida (root plant), Ashoka Thogate, Ekanatha plant and several other species have vanished. The reason behind the extinction is extensive use of land for growing commercial crops for commercial purposes. In Mysuru region alone, several genus of trees like that of Arjuna, Acacia have been pushed towards extinction. We have to wake up and take notice to conserve these species, he said.

Earlier, Dr. K.A. Raveesha, Head, Department of Water & Health, Faculty of Life Sciences, JSS AHER, inaugurated the camp and explained about the rich diversity and ecology at Kukkarahalli Lake. It is a mix of not just plant world but different species of birds too.

Over 60 students from Science Colleges in city, 10 faculty members and 5 experts participated in the camp. Dr. H.P. Shivaraju, Associate Professor and Coordinator,

Department of Environmental Sciences, Faculty Anil, Pradeep Kallalli, Venkatesh and others were present.