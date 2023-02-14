Fire destroys vegetation at Karighatta in Srirangapatna
Fire destroys vegetation at Karighatta in Srirangapatna

February 14, 2023

Srirangapatna: Karighatta Forest area near Ganjam in the taluk has been totally destroyed in fire mishap that occurred on Monday.

The plants and trees, along with dried grass, have been totally gutted in the fire.

Though efforts were made by the personnel of Fire and Emergency Services Department along with those of Forest Department, environmental activists and local villagers, all went in vain. The raging flames engulfed vast extent of the Forest and even some of the animals are believed to have been charred to death.

Amid this, the locals vented their fury alleging the handiwork of miscreants behind the fire, dismissing the possibilities of any accident.

As the miscreants set fire at Karighatta Forest in the foot of the hill, the vegetation has been destroyed along with herbal plants, small plants and trees, animals and birds.

