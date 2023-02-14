Casteist skit at college fest: Bengaluru’s Jain Varsity Dean, seven students arrested
News

Casteist skit at college fest: Bengaluru’s Jain Varsity Dean, seven students arrested

February 14, 2023

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police arrested the Dean, Programme Co-ordinator and seven students of Jain (Deemed-to-be-University) over a controversial skit on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Dinesh Nilkant, Dean, Faculty of Management and Director (Admissions), Prateek, Programme Coordinator and seven students have been arrested, said P. Krishnakant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Police declined to give details about the students, citing their academic future and safety. Police produced them before the Magistrate and secured their custody for three days.

The incident occurred during a college youth festival in Bengaluru, where a group of students from the University performed a skit as part of ‘Mad-Ads’, a segment where participants advertise imaginary products in a humorous manner.

A video of the event was widely shared on social media, sparking outrage. Later, K.N. Madhusudan, Assistant Director of the Social Welfare Department, Bengaluru South, filed a complaint with the Siddapura Police against the Dean, Principal, programme organiser, students, skit writers and others.

The Police subsequently opened a case under various IPC sections as well as the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In their defence, the students told the Police that they neither intended to insult Ambedkar in any manner nor knew that the skit would put them in trouble.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching