Subsidy for Millet Kitchen

February 16, 2025

Mysuru: Applications have been invited from Farmer Producers Organisations (FPO) or Farmers Groups, for providing subsidy under Nutri Siri Dhanya Scheme of Central Government sponsored Food and Nutritional Security Scheme for the year 2024-25, to establish Millet Kitchen, Processing Units, Market Support and Processing Clusters.

The registered Farmers Organisations and Groups shall be provided one-time subsidy up to Rs. 50 lakh, for primary and secondary-level processing units and godown facility while one-time subsidy of Rs. 5 lakh for setting up Millet Kitchen, including organic certification of Millets, branding and market support.

If the project proposal is estimated to cost Rs. 5 lakh and above, applicants should have compulsorily taken loan from any bank or financial institutions for setting up units and the subsidy from the Centre will be converted into loan-based subsidy.

Beneficiaries should mandatorily submit following details in the Detailed Project Report (DPR): application format, documents of building to set up the unit, DPR, MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Udyog Aadhaar Registration Certificate, Copy of the Blue Print and Flow Diagram on the level of activities; general licence obtained from local bodies to set up the unit; electricity supply and affidavit on not taking any assistance from other State and Central Government Departments, copies of Aadhaar and PAN.

For further details, contact nearby Raitha Samparka Kendra, Office of Assistant Director of Agriculture or Joint Director of Agriculture, according to a press release.