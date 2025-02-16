NAAC B+ for Vidyavardhaka Law College
News

NAAC B+ for Vidyavardhaka Law College

February 16, 2025

Mysuru: The NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) team was on a two-day visit to Vidyavardhaka Law College, Mysuru, recently.

The team headed by Prof. (Dr.) Dali Jabbal from Odisha comprised Prof. Mohammad Tariq from Uttar Pradesh as Coordinator and Prof. Rajini Malhotra Dingra from New Delhi. They gathered comprehensive information about the college’s overall academic and administrative progress.

College Principal P. Deepu, along with Assistant Professors and IQAC Coordinator Shridevi Krishnarao, provided the team with all necessary information.

After 50 years since its inception, the College has received B+ accreditation which will remain valid for the next 5 years.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching