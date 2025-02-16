NAAC B+ for Vidyavardhaka Law College

February 16, 2025

Mysuru: The NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) team was on a two-day visit to Vidyavardhaka Law College, Mysuru, recently.

The team headed by Prof. (Dr.) Dali Jabbal from Odisha comprised Prof. Mohammad Tariq from Uttar Pradesh as Coordinator and Prof. Rajini Malhotra Dingra from New Delhi. They gathered comprehensive information about the college’s overall academic and administrative progress.

College Principal P. Deepu, along with Assistant Professors and IQAC Coordinator Shridevi Krishnarao, provided the team with all necessary information.

After 50 years since its inception, the College has received B+ accreditation which will remain valid for the next 5 years.