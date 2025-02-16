Valedictory of Prof. L.S. Sheshagiri Rao Birth Centenary celebrations in B’luru
News

Valedictory of Prof. L.S. Sheshagiri Rao Birth Centenary celebrations in B’luru

February 16, 2025

Mysuru: Kannada Geleyara Balaga, Bengaluru, has organised the valedictory of Prof. L.S. Sheshagiri Rao (LSS) Birth Centenary celebrations at Kannada Bhavana on J.C. Road in Bengaluru on Feb. 17 at 5 pm.

On the occasion, LSS website and ‘Kannada Vishesha Sahitya Giri’ book will be launched. Also, achievers from various fields will be felicitated — Dr. Veerappa Moily, Dr. C.N. Ramachandran, Dr. Doddarangegowda, Nagamani S. Rao, Dr. Babu Krishnamurthy, Dr. Pradhan Gurudatta, Dr. Wooday P. Krishna, Nithin Sha, V.C. Chennegowda and R. Ramakrishna.

Dr. Veerappa Moily will inaugurate the event. Nadoja Dr. G.R. Channabasappa will preside. Dr. C.N. Ramachandran will release the book. Prof. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh will deliver the valedictory address. Bharathi Seshagiri Rao, Dr. R. Sheshashastri and Dr. T.N. Vasudevamurthy will be present.

