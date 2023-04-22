Sudan helpline launched

April 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration has received information that around 108 nomadic Hakki-Pikki community people from Pakshirajapura, Shankarapura in Hunsur taluk, and Tiger Block hamlet in H.D. Kote are stranded in a strife-torn Sudan.

In Sudan, there is an ongoing gunfight between the army and paramilitary groups and reports said that firing was going on in residential areas, and a lot of casualties were being reported.

According to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajenndra, efforts are being done to evacuate them. If anyone from the district is staying in Sudan, their relatives can call Ph: 0821- 2423800 or 1077 with their mobile numbers, passport number etc.