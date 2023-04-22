Students form human chain at Vivekananda Circle
Students form human chain at Vivekananda Circle

April 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To spread the message of compulsory voting, students formed a human chain at Vivekananda Circle in Vivekananda Nagar in the city yesterday.

The inmates of Post-Matric Boys Hostel, Kuvempunagar, took out a jatha organised by District SVEEP Committee, Taluk Panchayat and Department of Backward Classes Welfare, till Vivekananda  Circle, where they formed a human chain. They created awareness on voting without fail on May 10.

 Dr. M. Krishnaraju, Deputy Secretary, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, Mahesh, District Officer, Department of Backward Classes Welfare, H.D. Girish, Executive Officer of Mysuru Taluk Panchayat, Block Education Officer Krishna, Assistant Director of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat  M. L. Vishwanath, Mysuru Taluk Welfare Officer M. K. Megha, Satish, Wardens Tejaswini, Jagadish Kori, Ramya, Bhagyalakshmi, Manjula, Nagaraj and others took part in the jatha.

