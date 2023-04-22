Writer Bannur Raju feted on his 60th birthday

April 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said just as knowledge has no limit and engaging in studies helps in expanding the horizons of knowledge, writer Bannur K. Raju too is a writer whose quest for knowledge has kept him continuously engaged in studies.

He was speaking at ‘Bannur K. Raju-60’ programme marking the 60th birthday of senior writer Bannur Raju, organised under the joint aegis of Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) and Mysuru Kannada Vedike, at Patrakarthara Bhavan on Thyagaraja road here on Apr. 19.

Pointing out that Bannur Raju has earned name and fame through his regular columns and articles in newspapers and magazines, Swamiji said that Raju has made his own mark in writing.

Noting that writing columns is gaining prominence these days, he said that Raju is known for his own style of writing that is very characteristic of his nature.

Stating that Raju has written many useful books for children in a lucid manner, the Seer said that Raju is a treasure of knowledge and today he was celebrating his 60th birthday, a landmark in one’s life, in a meaningful manner amidst fellow writers and other personalities.

Former University of Mysore Syndicate member Dr. K. Mahadev, who spoke after inaugurating the programme, said that Raju belonged to his (Mahadev) native place Bannur in T. Narasipur taluk and though the two belonged to the same town, Raju did not seek any help from him.

Pointing out that Raju’s student days was a difficult one, he recalled that Raju, who was a self-respectful man, did not seek his help even though he (Mahadev) was capable of it.

Continuing, Dr. Mahadev said the only time that Raju sought his help was when he (Raju) contested the Kannada Sahitya Parishat polls. Pointing out that he has attended the programme as a fan of Raju, he said that he was always willing to help Raju for all his future activities.

Senior writer D.N. Krishna-murthy, who also spoke, recalled his association with Raju for years.

Bannur Raju and his wife Mahalakshmi were felicitated on the occasion.

Speaking after being felicitated, Bannur Raju said “Today is a momentous day in my life as I was feted by many personalities in the gracious presence of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.” .

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, General Secretary M. Subramanya, Journalist Raghavendra, former Principal Kadanur Shivegowda, Mysuru Kannada Vedike President S. Balakrishna, writer Jamunarani Mirle and others were present.