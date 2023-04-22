India making strides in health care: NIMHANS Director Dr. Pratima Murthy

April 22, 2023

205 students receive MBBS Degrees, 11 get gold medals and 12 cash prizes at JSS Medical College Graduation Day

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, has said “Undoubtedly India is making huge strides in health care, but we still have miles to go and millions to reach. It becomes our duty to make sure we reach quality health care to all.”

Speaking as a chief guest during the Graduation Day Ceremony of JSS Medical College in Bannimantap on Apr. 19, Dr. Pratima Murthy said “It is an honour for me to be the chief guest at the Graduation Day ceremony of JSS Medical College. For the last four decades, the college has been imparting quality medical education of a very high standard. I am glad that the college follows a MANTRA — Medical care with compassion, academic excellence, nurturing student quality, technology driven education and care, research and innovation, and to achieve continuous and lifelong learning. If one simply follows this MANTRA, everyone who passes through these portals will emerge successful and will be most sought after and satisfied professional, in the chosen field.”

“Most importantly for the families of graduating students, I am sure this is a day when they feel a sense of fulfilment and joy as they see their daughter, son, brother, sister, grandchild, niece or nephew graduate. They also deserve congratulations for having a doctor in the family. I am sure the new graduate in the family has made them proud through his or her achievement and sense of purpose and their mission not only to succeed but also to serve,” she said.

“For the new graduates, it is now important to realise that along with the incredible privilege you have earned to enter this noble profession, you have also made a commitment to serve humanity with DISCIPLINE — along with the MANTRA mentioned earlier,” she added.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown what it truly means to be selfless and empathetic. I hope these qualities will always remain with you (MBBS graduates). Remember, you have taken the Hippocratic oath, which has remained relevant after more than two millennia, and which puts the patient first,” reminded Dr. Pratima Murthy.

A total of 205 students received MBBS Degrees, with 11 among them, including nine girls and two boys bagging Gold Medals and cash prizes. The teaching faculty were also given Best Faculty Awards on the occasion.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamji, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr C. G. Betsurmath, Pro-Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) Dr. B. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh, Registrar Dr. B. Manjunath, Principal of JSS Medical College Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa and Vice-Principal Dr. Suma were present.

Medal winners

Dr. Chaitali secured one Gold Medal and three cash prizes; Dr. Rohan Karkra, two Gold Medals and three cash prizes; Dr. Meghna Arora, two Gold Medals and one cash prize; Dr. Aanchal Agarwal, one Gold Medal and two cash prizes; Dr. Reeba Anna Mathew, Dr. Anushri Naga, Dr. Devanshu Sachdeva and Dr. Rudrani Mukherjee – all bagged one Gold Medal each.