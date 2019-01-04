Sudden hike in RTC and other Certificates fee draws flak from farmers

Mysuru: The sudden hike in fee of RTC and other certificates effective from the first day of the New Year has drawn flak from the farmers.

The Government has passed an order hiking the fee of RTC and 35 other services rendered at Nada Kacheris and Atalji Janasnehi Centres with effect from Jan.1, 2019.

Following the hike, the RTC will cost Rs.5 more and Rs.2 more for each additional page. Also the fee of certificates issued in respect of 35 other services has been hiked by Rs.10. Earlier, the RTC was issued for Rs.10 at Nada Kacheris, Taluk Office and Spandana counter in the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office. But as per new order, the RTC now costs Rs.15 and the applicant has to pay Rs.2 per extra page in case the document runs up to more than five pages.

Also, the fee for the services rendered at Atalji Janasnehi Centres has been hiked from Rs. 15 to Rs.25. Students now have to pay Rs.25 for getting income and caste certificate.

The farmers can get RTC and other certificates at the counter in Mini Vidhana Soudha, Nazarbad, Spandana counter in the DC’s office in the city and at Varuna, Yelwal and Jayapura Nada Kacheris in the Taluk.

A total of 35 different certificates are issued at Atalji Janasnehi Centres located in MCC Zonal Offices at Jayanagar, Ramakrishnanagar, Yadavagiri (Akashavani Circle) and Ambedkar Circle (FTS Circle) and at Ambedkar Samudaya Bhavan, Hebbal.

All those centres totally receive thousands of applications every day, with a majority of them seeking RTC certificates. Meanwhile, the KRRS has condemned the hike in RTC and other fees.

KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra said that the Government had reduced the fee from Rs. 15 to Rs.10 four years ago, following an agitation by the then KRRS MLA K.S. Puttannaiah. But the Government has hiked the fee again, which is deplorable, he said and added that the KRRS would take up the issue at a meeting to take place at Bengaluru on Jan.5.

