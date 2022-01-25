Sudden spurt in cases attributed to backlog reports, says DC
News, Top Stories

Sudden spurt in cases attributed to backlog reports, says DC

January 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the district reporting more than 4,000 COVID positive cases for three consecutive days (Jan.22, 23 and 24) causing concern among people, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham clarified that the sudden spurt in the cases is because of addition of all backlog reports.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of the National Voters Day this morning, he said that the sudden increase in the numbers is due to addition of all backlog reports that remained pending over the past few days.

“However, from today the number of cases is expected to  be only one-third of what was recorded in the past three days as the reports will be added on a daily basis,” he pointed out.

Replying to a question on reports that COVID cases in Mysuru will reach the peak in the first week of February, the DC said that as per his knowledge, Mysuru has already reached its peak and the pandemic is expected to subside in the coming days. When asked why schools were re-opened in a hurry when the district is witnessing a rapid spread of the virus, Dr. Gautham said that this was not his own decision . The schools were ordered to re-open following a Government order on Friday last covering all districts of the State except Bengaluru. On measures taken by the district administration, he said that a committee comprising the DHO, BEO and Tahsildar has been formed  and entrusted with the power to order shut down of schools, if they are found to be COVID clusters.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Sudden spurt in cases attributed to backlog reports, says DC”

  1. PA says:
    January 25, 2022 at 6:56 pm

    Reopening of schools by Govt in all districts outside Bangalore is the most unscientific decision. Schools were supposed to be shut in state until Jan 31st and not sure what was the hurry, who is putting pressure on Govt.
    Both parents and students are getting frustrated with these kind of hasty decisions taken now and then. Hope sense prevails!

    Reply
  2. Kishor says:
    January 25, 2022 at 7:05 pm

    Really bad decision to open school for unvaccinated children’s

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching