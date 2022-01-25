Sudden spurt in cases attributed to backlog reports, says DC

January 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the district reporting more than 4,000 COVID positive cases for three consecutive days (Jan.22, 23 and 24) causing concern among people, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham clarified that the sudden spurt in the cases is because of addition of all backlog reports.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of the National Voters Day this morning, he said that the sudden increase in the numbers is due to addition of all backlog reports that remained pending over the past few days.

“However, from today the number of cases is expected to be only one-third of what was recorded in the past three days as the reports will be added on a daily basis,” he pointed out.

Replying to a question on reports that COVID cases in Mysuru will reach the peak in the first week of February, the DC said that as per his knowledge, Mysuru has already reached its peak and the pandemic is expected to subside in the coming days. When asked why schools were re-opened in a hurry when the district is witnessing a rapid spread of the virus, Dr. Gautham said that this was not his own decision . The schools were ordered to re-open following a Government order on Friday last covering all districts of the State except Bengaluru. On measures taken by the district administration, he said that a committee comprising the DHO, BEO and Tahsildar has been formed and entrusted with the power to order shut down of schools, if they are found to be COVID clusters.