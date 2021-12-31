Suggestion to KSRTC City Division
Suggestion to KSRTC City Division

December 31, 2021

Sir,

KSRTC is the backbone for passenger transportation in our city. From Hootagalli, a number of buses are available to city bus stand but all are via Vontikoppal Post Office, St. Joseph’s School, Akashvani Circle, Dasappa Circle and Railway Station route.

Most of these buses are overcrowded during peak hours with College and office-goers. People plying towards Railway Station too travel in these buses with heavy baggages.

Also a large number of students of Maharani’s, Maharaja’s and Yuvaraja Colleges, who travel in this route, need to get down at Dasappa Circle and thereafter walk all the way to their respective colleges, which consumes more time during morning and evening hours.

If KSRTC City Division can arrange bus services from Hootagalli to City Bus Stand via Maharani’s and Ramaswamy Circle, it will facilitate hundreds of students of  all the three colleges saving their precious time.

KSRTC may inspect Dasappa Circle junction during 8.30 am and 9.30 am and 4.30 pm and 6 pm and then decide.

– Sanjeev Kumar Singh, KHB Colony, Hootagalli, 27.12.2021

Searching