Suggestions to avoid High Beams

Sir,

This has reference to the news item titled ‘High Beam Horror’ in SOM dated July 19. High beam is a nightmare for all drivers, particularly two-wheeler riders and more particularly for senior citizens (I am 76 and since 10 years I have stopped taking out my car after 6.30 pm, mainly due to this problem) who may have some eyesight or cataract problem.

The following suggestions may be considered and implemented by the authorities concerned:

Make it compulsory for all vehicle dealers of two-wheelers and four-wheelers in Mysuru to ensure that the top half of the headlights are covered with black paint before they are brought to the showroom and/or taken for registration. RTOs may cross check this required before registration, if not done, refuse to register the vehicle. With regard to existing vehicles whose headlights are not covered with black paint as required under the law, authorities checking the vehicles may engage a few painters and on the spot ensure that the headlights are painted with black colour and a certain amount, as fixed by the authorities concerned, are paid to the painters.

I hope the above suggestions will be considered seriously and implemented with due diligence and checks and balances. If necessary, rules and regulations on the subject may be modified/amended and policy decisions are published for information of general public.

– Vasanthkumar Mysoremath, Tilaknagar, 20.7.2019

