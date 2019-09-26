Sulwadi Maramma Temple Poisoning Case: High Court dismisses bail plea of prime accused
September 26, 2019

Chamarajanagar: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Immadi Mahadevaswamy,  the prime accused in Sulwadi temple food poisoning case.

Atleast 17 people died and over  a hundred fell ill, after consuming poison laced ‘prasadam’ on Dec. 14 2018. Immadi Mahadevaswamy has been in jail, along with three other accused after being arrested by the Police a couple of days after the incident. 

After his arrest,  Immadi Mahadevaswamy moved Chamarajanagar District Court seeking bail, which was rejected.

Later, he moved the Karnataka High Court seeking bail. The HC which heard his plea on Sept. 20, had reserved its order for Sept. 25. 

On Wednesday, the High Court pronounced its verdict rejecting Immadi Mahadevaswamy’s bail plea, it is learnt. The three others who have been charge-sheeted in the case are Madesh, Ambika and Doddaiah.

