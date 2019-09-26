Mahouts, Kavadis’ families sensitised on Child Marriage Prohibition Act

September 26, 2019

Mysuru: With increasing complaints of child marriages taking place in Tribal Hamlets (Haadis), the Women and Child Development Department held an awareness programme on Child Marriage Prohibition Act, for women family members of Mahouts and Kavadis of Dasara elephants at the Tent School in the Palace premises here this morning.

Addressing the women family members, Department Deputy Director K. Padma regretted that child marriages have continued in tribal hamlets despite widespread awareness on its ill-effects.

Highlighting the health issues involved in the case of child marriages, Padma said that underage marriages are a problem to the society and the tribal communities must understand this.

Pointing out that child marriages would lead to serious health issues, she said that such marriages will also make an impact on mortality rate.

Noting that girls should have attained a minimum of 18 years and boys 21 years for entering into wedlock, she advised tribal women not to marry off their children until they attain physical and mental maturity.

Tent School Nodal Officer Kusuma, Department staff Shyamala and Nirmala, Tent School teachers Basavaraj, Nagendra, Subbalakshmi and others were present.

Police Band on Oct.5

The second day of Police Band rehearsal at the Palace premises was in full flow this morning, with all the 570 personnel representing 38 teams taking part. Final event will be held at the Palace from 6pm to 8pm on Oct.5.