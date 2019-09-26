Dasara Kalavaibhava at JSS Urban Haat from tomorrow

September 26, 2019

Mysuru: Mysuru Dasara Kalavaibhava, an exhibition-cum-sale of handicrafts and handlooms, organised by JSS Mahavidyapeetha under the aegis of Directorate of Large and Mega Industries, Government of Karnataka and District Industries Centre (DIC), Mysuru, will be held from Sept. 27 to Oct.7 at JSS Urban Haat on Ring Road at Hebbal Industrial Area here.

Addressing media persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, JSS Technical Education Division Director (Projects and Developments) Dr. C. Ranganathaiah said the exhibition would be inaugurated by District Minister V. Somanna on Sept. 27 at 4 pm.

Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi, MLA G.T. Devegowda, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Technical Education Division Joint Director (Projects) B.R. Umakant, DIC Joint Director D.K. Lingaraju and Tourism Deputy Director H.P. Janardhan will be the chief guests, he added.

More than 60 master craftsmen, weavers, co-operative societies, micro industries from all over the country will display their products and demonstrate their crafts work, he added.

Contests galore

Later, Cultural Programme Coordinator Aniruddha Padmanabh said, apart from the regular exhibition and demonstration by the artistes, special cultural programmes, arrangement of dolls, photography exhibition based on Mysuru culture, Mysuru style painting exhibition and various other competitions would be organised at the venue.

National and State award winning craftsmen will present live demonstrations in art and craft making and display Pujabi Phulkari/Patiyala Suits, Bhagalpur Tussar Silk sarees/duppatta, Bastar Iron Craft from Madhya Pradesh, Horn Products, Grass Mats/ Curtains, Jaipur Kurthas and Raprons, Kanjivaram Silk sarees, Ilakal Kasuthi and Molakalmur sarees of Karnataka, Jute bags, Tussar silk sarees, Kantha stitch sarees, Banaras sarees and Dress Materials, Boutique sarees and Dress, Bengali Cotton sarees, Kashmir Handlooms, Wood Carving and Furniture from Saharanpur, Wood Inlay, Chicken Embroidery, Modern Arts Murals ceramic, Madhubani Painting, Rajasthan Miniature Paintings, Rajasthan Embroidery & Footwear, Gujarat Dress, Dry flower, all kinds of Leather items, Jute products, Vegetable print Dress Materials, Artificial, Imitation Jewellery, Gem Stone Jewellery, Marble Painting, Karnataka Silk Sarees and Channapatna Toys, all kinds of Terracotta items and other handicrafts and handlooms.

The expo-cum-sale will be open to visitors from 10 am to 9 pm every day. The organisers have provided free entry and parking to public.

Tickle your taste buds at ‘Udupi Palace’

Food is more intimate than you think. For some food is just a necessity to live, for some it is just hunger saviour. But for Nagendra Kalkur, food is passion, hobby and life.

Having vast experience in hotel and catering industry, he says ‘Akshaya Caterers’ started with the motto of having quality first and is continuously delivering quality food to thousands of people daily, from past 6 years. Industrial Catering is one of the strong wing in which team Akshaya succeeded by timely service and consistency in taste.

‘Akshaya Caterers’ under the guidance of its Owner Nagendra Kalkur, has started its new venture ‘Udupi Palace’ at JSS Urban Haat campus where they planning to serve traditional food with the theme of ‘Malgudi Days.’

So now the shoppers can tickle their taste buds too at the ‘Udupi Palace.’

