Lecture-Demonstration on importance of chalan in Raaga Sangeet

September 26, 2019

Mysuru: In Classical Music, the performance is solely based on the presentation of raagas. Though the aaroh – avaroh differentiate the raagas in the basic structure, each is unique and has its own chalan and style of rendering. Particularly in Hindustani Raaga Sangeet, chalan is an extensive series of note patterns which summarises the development of a particular raaga. It discloses the basic grammar of the raaga and provides a treatment and melodic context of each tone.

The importance of such chalans in Hindustani music will be demonstrated with a lecture on the subject by none other than the maestro of Hindustani Music of the city, Pandit Indudhar Nirody on Sept.29 at 6 pm. This programme is organised by Gayana Sabha, Mysuru at Kalpakshetra, 581/1, Vijayanagar I Stage, Mysuru.

Pandit Nirody hails from a family which has the musical lineage. His grand-father was a practising Sitar player and his father had learnt Vocal Music from Pt. Nilakantbua Shastri at Hospet.

Pt.Nirody was initiated into music by his father Nirody Sunderrao and had the opportunity of learning from Gawai Pitre Ramarao), a disciple of Pt. Vinayakrao Patwardhan. He was further trained by Pt. Gurudatt Heblekar at Mumbai from 1951. At the same time, he came under the tutelage of stalwarts in Hindustani Classical Music.

A visiting Professor at Karnataka University, Dharwad and Music University, Mysuru, Pt.Nirody has given Lecture-Demonstrations on various aspects of Hindustani Classical Music at several Institutions in Karnataka.

